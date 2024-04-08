Ranking Member of the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, John Jinapor, has raised concerns over the lack of transparency from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) about the challenges in the power sector.

The Yapei-Kusawgu Member of Parliament questioned why ECG blamed the current power outages, also known as “dumsor,” on transformers and maintenance challenges when it was purely financial issues.

“ECG decided to take the blame. It is unfortunate they told Ghanaians they have stable power when they are shedding load, but before the committee they admitted there isn’t enough power.

“They decided to take the blame when nobody forced them because they knew the problem was not with the transformers. Those numerous interviews were unnecessary, and this situation could have been avoided,” he stated on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday.

Ghanaians are peeved about the recent power outages in the country and have expressed concerns over its impact on their businesses.

Amidst the calls for a load-shedding timetable, ECG boss, Mr. Mahama insisted the outages were due to transformer repairs and ruled out the demands of Ghanaians.

ECG announced that it had identified 630 distribution transformers out of 3,200 in communities within its operational areas to be full as a result of increased demand.

But going forward, Mr Jinapor admonished the ECG and its Managing Director, Samuel Dubik Mahama to learn their lessons and always be truthful when a problem arises.

“Problems are bound to happen, and nothing in smooth throughout life. Being truthful reduces anger and frustration so it is better to be transparent than deceive people,” he added.

