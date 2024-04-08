Former Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo, has criticised the government for its lackadaisical approach to combating corruption.

He expressed disappointment in the government’s efforts, describing them as insufficient in addressing the issue.

Speaking in an interview with JoyNews on Monday, April 8, Mr. Domelevo asserted that the Akufo-Addo administration has not shown a genuine commitment to fighting corruption.

When questioned about his assessment of the government’s performance in this regard, Mr. Domelevo rated their efforts between 30 to 40 percent.

However, he clarified that this rating was attributed to the establishment of anti-corruption institutions by the government, rather than the effective implementation of measures to combat corruption.

“I will not give them even 50%. I may rank them between 30-40% and this is for the institutional arrangements that they have put in place not the actual implementation,” he said.

Also in a recent interview with JoyNews on Thursday, March 14, 2024, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), made a striking assertion, claiming that President Akufo-Addo has presided over the most corrupt regime in Ghana’s history.

Expressing disappointment with the President’s performance, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe highlighted a significant disparity between the President’s promises to eradicate corruption during his campaign and the reality of his administration’s track record since assuming power in 2017.

“We promised the people of this country that we shall put a stop to it. He’s been now the worst in the history of this country,” he said.

