Former Minister for Science and Environment, Professor Frimpong Boateng, has cast doubt on President Akufo-Addo’s assertion of victory in the fight against corruption.

In his view, there remains much to be done to root out the corruption deeply entrenched in Ghanaian society.

During an interview on JoyNews AM Show on Wednesday, April 3, Professor Frimpong Boateng expressed concern over the pervasive nature of corruption, citing instances of party members demanding bribes in exchange for votes.

Given these challenges, he argued that President Akufo-Addo’s government cannot claim to have successfully tackled corruption.

“We have not started the fight against corruption. Corruption is the biggest challenge that we face. Not in this country but in Africa as a whole. It is the biggest thing that is worrying us.

“It is the denominator in everything that we do. The system is already corrupted when you need to bribe delegates to elect you as MP or flagbearer or whatever it is. So we have to be serious with the corruption fight and whatever it entails.”

Professor Frimpong Boateng

“We have not started the fight. I don’t think the President can say or has said he has won the battle against corruption. He won’t say that. He knows that there is a fight to be fought and battles to be won.”

Also in a recent interview with JoyNews on Thursday, March 14, 2024, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), made a striking assertion, claiming that President Akufo-Addo has presided over the most corrupt regime in Ghana’s history.

Expressing disappointment with the President’s performance, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe highlighted a significant disparity between the President’s promises to eradicate corruption during his campaign and the reality of his administration’s track record since assuming power in 2017.

“We promised the people of this country that we shall put a stop to it. He’s been now the worst in the history of this country,” he said.

