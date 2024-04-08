The Chamber for Local Governance (ChaLoG) has endorsed National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama plans to dissolve the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources when re-elected as president.

The President of the Chamber, Richard Fiadomor, has said it should be merged with the Ministry of Local Governance and Regional Decentralisation.

“During the NDC administration, there was this monthly cleanup exercise that was done to ensure that the local areas become clean. When this government by Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo came they had to shelve that particular thing and form a new ministry.

“For us as a Chamber, we agree with His Excellency John Dramani Mahama that the sanitation waste management must go back to the local government,” he said in an interview with Accra-based Citi News.

Mr. Mahama announced his decision to dissolve the Ministry which he deems ineffective and also merge several other underperforming ministries, such as Aviation and Railways, into the Transport Ministry last week.

Speaking at a Special Public Lecture held at the Wisconsin International University College in Accra, he underscored the need for a holistic development strategy to make the ministries viable.

