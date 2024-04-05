Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has disclosed his intentions to restructure government Ministries if elected in 2025.

Among his proposals is the dissolution of the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, which he deems ineffective.

Additionally, Mr. Mahama suggested merging several other underperforming ministries, such as Aviation and Railways, into the Transport Ministry.

Speaking at a Special Public Lecture held at the Wisconsin International University College in Accra, he underscored the need for a holistic development strategy to make the ministries viable.

“We will close down the Ministry of Sanitation, one, to reduce expenditure and two I don’t see any use. The country is dirtier than when there was no Ministry of Sanitation.

“Indeed, this country was cleaner when sanitation was under Local Government than as a standalone Ministry and we will close that Ministry and we will take the Sanitation schedule back to Local Government because we want to reduce government expenditure.”

“It is not only the Sanitation Ministry, in Transport, Aviation and Railways, we are going to close them down and send them back to the Transport Ministry. We are going to combine Communications and Information again. So we want to reduce the number of ministries,” he stated.

