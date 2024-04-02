12 persons including former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi have expressed the desire to contest for parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ejisu constituency.

Nominations were open today, April 2nd to Thursday, April 4, 2024, at the constituency party office.

Some aspirants have filed their nominations while others are yet to.

Aside from the former GFA President, four-time aspirant, Abena Pokuaa Boaitey, popularly known as ‘Ejisu Bronii, the Presiding Member of the Ejisu Municipal Assembly, Helena Mensah, Former PM, Michael Owusu, Constituency Chairman, Kofi Agyapong, Second Vice, Kwabena Boateng.

Lecturer at Akenten Appiah Menkah University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development, Dr. Evans Duah, Kwame Kyeretwie Amponsah, Aaron Prince Duah, Bright Gyimah, Eric Akoto, Mame Yaa Aboagye are all hoping to representing the constituency.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has scheduled Saturday, April 13, 2024, for the election of a parliamentary candidate for the Ejisu constituency by-election following the unfortunate passing of the MP and Deputy Finance Minister, John Ampontuah Kumah.

Check out the photos and details of the candidates below:

