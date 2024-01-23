The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will on Thursday, January 25, 2024, acclaim its Ejisu Member of Parliament (MP) Dr John Ampontuah Kumah as the candidate for the December 7 polls.

The event will take place at the Ejisu Central Pentecost Church in the Ashanti Region as part of the party’s Annual Delegates Conference.

As a first time MP, the Deputy Finance Minister is one of the about 30 sitting members who were not contested in the NPP’s parliamentary primaries set for Saturday, January 27.

In recognition of his diligent service and dedication to the constituents, his nomination forms were picked on his behalf by Electoral Area Coordinators and Polling Station Executives in the Ejisu constituency in December 2023.

They cited Dr. Kumah’s notable contributions, particularly in the running mate contention, and expressed confidence in his ability to bring substantial development to the constituency.

