The Asakaa Boys, pioneers of the Ghanaian Drill genre, found themselves on cloud nine after Grammy-nominated American rapper, Lil Durk expressed his admiration for their music.

Lil Durk shared a snippet of the song “Lonely On The Road” from O’Kenneth and Xlimkid’s EP “Pain in Glory” on his Instagram.

The rapper, recently nominated for the 66th Grammy Awards, posted the clip while commemorating Thanksgiving Day and remembering his late brother who passed away in 2021.

This is the second time Lil Durk has jammed to the song.

This recognition from Lil Durk has sparked excitement among the Asakaa Boys and their fans, as it signifies a significant milestone for the burgeoning Ghanaian Drill genre.

The genre gained global attention when the late Virgil Abloh endorsed it, and Lil Durk’s acknowledgment further solidifies its journey to international recognition.