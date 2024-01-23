Celebrated Ghanaian media personality, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, stands out as one of the esteemed TV personalities, renowned for her impeccable sense of fashion.

She consistently embraces the opportunity to showcase stylish African print dresses, whether it be for her TV shows or other events.

The celebration of a birthday is often considered a blessing, and selecting the perfect outfit for the day becomes a highlight of the festivities.

It not only provides an excuse to get glamorously dressed but also serves as a symbolic representation of the aspirations and persona one wishes to embody in the upcoming year.

Turning 54, the mother celebrated this milestone in her characteristic fashion, giving praise to God.

She delighted her audience by sharing breathtaking photos, showcasing her flair for fashion in striking red African print attire.

Check it out:

Prophet beaten to pulp after attempting to bonk a married woman

NPP leadership ordered to produce Wontumi before Kumasi Traditional Council in one week