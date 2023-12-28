The Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Dr. John Kumah, is running unopposed in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries.

By the close of nominations on Monday, December 25, only the Deputy Finance Minister had submitted candidacy forms.

The forms were picked on his behalf by Electoral Area Coordinators and Polling Station Executives in the Ejisu constituency.

They cited Dr. Kumah’s notable contributions, particularly in the running mate contention, and expressed confidence in his ability to bring substantial development to the constituency.

Pledging full support, they highlighted his unique role in fostering socio-economic progress in the area.