Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has exceeded the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual.

The broadcast journalist and mother of three has been performing hundreds of Ghanaian songs back-to-back since midnight on Sunday, December 24, 2024.

On Thursday, December 27, 2023, she exceeded the record held by Sunil Waghmare, an Indian, who sang for 105 hours in March 2012.

She has so far completed 110 hours and still hopes to raise the bar higher.

The euphoria is still high at the Akwaaba Village in Accra.

Fans and dignitaries from all backgrounds continue to commend her resilience and exceptionality.

Bhim Nation President, Stonebwoy, was the latest musician to pass by the Akwaaba Village to inspire Afua.

On Wednesday, Gospel trio, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, were among the uncountable well-wishers interceding for Afua Asantewaa as she clocked the 72-hour mark on the singing marathon.

Dressed in colourful outfits and headgear, the inspiring performers joined Afua in singing one of their hit songs “Wo Ntaban”.

The team praised Afua’s exceptional delivery from the onset, and prayed that “God gives her the strength to finish”.

Speaking about an upcoming project, the Gospel legends said they would not mind featuring Afua Asantewaa on a song after the event.

Other female artistes, including Rufftown Records signee, Wendy Shay, also passed by to give words of encouragement.

Asked about Afua’s progress in the past few days, she said: “I wish I could be on stage to help her sing.”

For Actor and Musician, Clemento Suarez, whatever the outcome of Afua’s record-breaking attempt, she has done her best and would remain a winner.

“Even if she wants to sing for 200 hours, we will be here to support her,” he added jokingly.

Having exceeded the existing record, Clemento Suarez, known officially as Clement Ashiteye, asked the entrepreneur to set a new target, which would take many years for someone else to break.