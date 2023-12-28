Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare and gospel singers, Obaapa Christy and Diana Asamoah, on Wednesday, December 27 were at the Akwaaba Village to support Afua Asantewaa Aduonum’s sing-a-thon Guinness World Record attempt.

They encouraged Mrs. Aduonum for the remarkable effort as she strives to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon.

Gospel musician, Obaapa Christy also garnered attention with her arrival, adding to the notable personalities endorsing Afua Asantewaa’s endeavor.

Media personality and actor, Akrobeto stole the spotlight when he stormed the Akwaaba Village to support Afua Asantewaa.

