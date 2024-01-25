New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates in the Ejisu constituency of the Ashanti region have acclaimed incumbent MP and Deputy Finance Minister, Dr John Kumah as its parliamentary candidate for the 2024 election.

Credit: Dr John Kumah Facebook.

The acclamation on Thursday morning comes weeks after nominations closed in the constituency and saw the first term MP as the only candidate to have picked forms.

Credit: Dr John Kumah Facebook.

The event which took place at the Ejisu Central Pentecost Church brought together traditional authorities in the municipality to support the MP.

Credit: Dr John Kumah Facebook.

In a Facebook post, Dr Kumah thanked the delegates and promised to keep working hard for the NPP in the constituency.

Credit: Dr John Kumah Facebook.

“I am grateful to the delegates for their trust in me and am committed to working together to deliver victory for Ejisu and for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia#4New4Bawumia,” he said.

Credit: Dr John Kumah Facebook.

Meanwhile, the NPP is holding primaries in constituencies with sitting MPs on Saturday, January 27.

ALSO READ: