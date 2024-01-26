Former Member of Parliament(MP) for Tamale Central Constituency, Inusah Fuseini, has criticised the Office of the Special Prosecutor for referring the case of former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah, to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

The OSP on Monday referred Madam Dapaah’s case to EOCO to carry out investigations.

According to the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, the case largely relates to money laundering which within the purview of EOCO, hence the decision to refer the case.

“By operation of law, the Economic and Organised Crime Office has a specific and direct mandate regarding suspected money laundering cases and its attendant activity of structuring.

“Consequently, the Office is referring the case to EOCO for continued investigation and further action. The Office will be in close collaboration with EOCO and continued collaboration with the FBI,” he said in a press briefing.

In an interview on Joy FM’s Top Story on Thursday, January 25, Mr Fuseini found the reasons for the referral “quite baffling.”

He questioned the Special Prosecutor’s decision, particularly concerning the predicate offence in the money laundering aspect of the case.

He added that the Special Prosecutor must also answer the question with regards to the predicate offence since in money laundering there are predicate offences.

“He says that the case appears to him to be in the realm of money laundering and I ask what is a predicate offence because money laundering is an attempt to hide proceeds from the illegal activity so what is that illegal activity for which the facts of the case uncovered through investigations by the Office of the Special Prosecutor. How did Cecilia Dapaah come by such large sums of money?” he asked.

Mr Fuseini also expressed concerns about the relevance of the Special Prosecutor’s Office and stated that such actions undermined the nation’s fight against corruption.

“The Special Prosecutor’s actions once again have vindicated those who have questioned the relevance of the Special Prosecutor’s Office. Special Prosecutor’s comment has sounded the death knell in our nation’s fight against corruption.”

