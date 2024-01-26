As anticipated, the 2023 Ghana Science and Tech Explorer Prize (GSTEP) challenge brought together creative young innovators from three regions, including the Greater Accra, Ashanti, and Eastern regions.

100 teams exhibited their invented projects, with Global Engineering Technology Group (GET) Group of John Wesley Methodist Basic School winning the ultimate prize as the group with the best project in tackling societal challenges.

Hosted at the Accra International Conference Centre, the winners took home seventy thousand Ghana cedis (GH₵ 70,000) worth of STEM equipment for their school and a citation from the sponsors and organisers.

AquaSentry of Service Primary/JHS and Light Bearers of El-Ntiaddo School Complex-Abaam from the Eastern Region won the 1st runner-up and 2nd runner-up, respectively.

Other teams and individuals were also recognised for their efforts in the programme.

Below is the list of winners for the various categories of awards.

Category 1: Outstanding Personalities Awards

Ameyo Sefakor Ahondo (Accra College of Education) – Social Engagement Giant Camille Agu – Oustanding YSG (Sylvan Model School)

Affoh Eugene Gyampoh (Koforidua Technical University) – Oustanding Coach

Andy Agyei Amofa (Kwaebibirem Municipal District) – Outstanding Mentor – Finalist Team Support

Benedicta Antwi-Boasiako (Suame Municipal District) – Outstanding Mentor – Overall Engagement

Godfred Amoako (Independence M/A JHS ‘B’ – Team Blasters) – Outstanding Teacher

Louisa Amanor (Education Office, New Juaben South Municipal) – Footprint Award

Category 2: Special Recognition Awards

Team Alpha (New Nsuta M/A JHS) – Ashanti Region Founder’s Award

Tech Experts (St. Mary’s Day Care and Preparatory School) – Eastern Region Founder’s Award

Xavier Genius (St. Francis Xavier R/C Basic School) – Greater Accra Region Founder’s Award

Team Uno (Christ Love Educational Complex) – Excellence in Business Planning –

Science Breakers (Accra College of Education Demonstration School) – Community Achievement Award

Category 3: Top Awards

Get Group (John Wesley Methodist Basic School) – Winner

AquaSentry (Service Primary/JHS) -1st Runner-up

The Light Bearers (El-Ntiaddo School Complex – Abaam) – 2nd Runner up

The Awesome Medics (Uaddara Basic School) – Excellence in Applied Science

Team Ambitious (Sankubenase R/C Basic School) – Most Innovative Idea

Brainy Badgers (Nel Educational Complex) – Best Pitch