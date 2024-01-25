An Accra High Court has ordered the Office of the Special Prosecutor to return all monies seized from the embattled former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah.

This follows an application by the OSP to confirm the freezing and seizure orders regarding the bank accounts and assets at the former Minister’s home.

The Financial and Economic Crimes Division of the Accra High Court, presided over by Justice Nana Brew, ordered the OSP to release all the assets it had seized from Cecelia Abena Dapaah within 72 hours.

When the case was called Thursday morning, Mr Agyebeng pleaded with the court to hear him in chambers.

But Justice Brew replied that he would prefer to hear the case in open court due to its urgency.

The Special Prosecutor then approach the bench and subsequently the lawyers went with the judge into his chambers.

Background

The OSP and lawyers of the former minister have been battling in court since July 2023 when the anti-graft agency commenced investigations on Cecilia Abena Dapaah for alleged corruption and corruption-related offences following allegations that she was keeping more than $1 million in her house.

That was after police prosecutors had arraigned two househelps working for Ms Dapaah and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour, at an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing money and items worth millions of Ghana cedis from the couple’s residence at Abelemkpe in Accra.