Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North constituency, Sheila Bartels has touted her achievements since she assumed office on 7 January 2021.

According to her, she has enhanced the constituency’s road infrastructure and improved the education and health sector.

Sheila Bartels in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday stated that, she offers free provisions for first-year Senior High School (SHS) students as well as providing free extra classes for BECE candidates.

She has also fully sponsored three students to the university and six students to SHS this year.

“Since I became MP, our major problem has been roads so that was my primary target. We have so far done several roads in the constituency. We have also fixed damaged traffic lights. When it comes to education, I have built and renovated some school blocks in my constituency.

Every year I give BECE free extra classes and give provisions to SHS goers. I have also sponsored three students to the university. We have also provided equipment for our municipal hospital and every year we offer free health screening,” she said.

The Ablekuma North MP believes she is the right candidate to lead the New Patriotic Party to victory in the 2024 general election.

Ms. Bartels is seeking re-election against former MP, Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie in the January 27 NPP parliamentary primaries.

