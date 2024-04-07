The vetting committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has given the green light to nine aspirants vying for the party’s parliamentary primary in the Ejisu Constituency.

This follows the opening of nominations on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

The party has scheduled the election of a Parliamentary Candidate for the constituency for Saturday, April 13, 2024, following the death of MP John Kumah.

After the vetting process on Saturday, April 6, 2024, the party announced its intention to release guidelines for the primary soon, as it prepares for the Ejisu by-election.

The committee also conducted a ballot for the candidates.

Below are the contestants and their balloting positions:

Kwabena Boateng Dr. Evans Duah Klinsman Karikari Mensah Helena Mensah Jacqueline Abena Pokua Amoah-Boaitey Portia Baffoe Abronye Kwesi Nyantakyi Aaron Prince Duah Yaa Akyawmaa Aboagye

Speaking to the media, Evans Nimako, the Director of Elections of the New Patriotic Party, disclosed that all nine aspirants were cleared to contest, ensuring ample opportunities for party members interested in the race.

“The Committee has recommended that all of them be allowed to participate in this contest. Also, we’ve conducted the ballot. We’ve informed them that the National Executives of the party will meet them on Tuesday,” Mr Nimako said.