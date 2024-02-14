The Court of Appeal has dismissed an interlocutory injunction against the conduct of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary in the Asante Mampong constituency.

About 35 NPP members led by Kofi Sarpong secured a fresh injunction against the primary that was to be held on January 27.

The fresh injunction is in relation to a pending legal tussle which started in February 2022 over the validity of polling station elections.

The case, which lasted over a year, was dismissed by the High Court in Mampong, paving the way for the conduct of elections for electoral area coordinators and constituency executives.

As a result, election could therefore not be held in Asante Mampong as scheduled for all constituencies the NPP had sitting MPs.

However, a three-member panel led by Justice Georgina Mensah-Datsa on Wednesday dismissed the application.

The ruling of the court therefore paves way for processes to begin for the conduct of the election.

Addressing the media after the proceeding, counsel for the respondents, Francis Opuni Kesse expressed satisfaction with the ruling.

“We went to court based on an application for an interlocutory injunction against the conduct of parliamentary elections at Mampong and so as respondents, we opposed and counsel made their respective arguments before the court and the court held that it will better serve the party that the application be dismissed so that application is no more and so as it stands, the party can go ahead to organize elections,” he said.

For the part of the counsel for the plaintiffs, Emmanuel Osei Abu-Bonsra, he said they will reconsider a next line of action.

“I am not satisfied with the ruling but I respect the decision of the court and I will advise my clients on what to do next because we have other options to explore.

“We can go to the Court of Appeal and even the Supreme Court and we can even go for a review, so we have not yet exhausted the channels available to us,” he added.

