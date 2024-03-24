The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ellembelle in the Western region, Kwasi Bonzoh, has won the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary.

This was during the primary held on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

Mr Bonzoh popularly known as 34KWA polled 523 votes out of the total 790 votes cast.

His close contender, Abeka Dauda secured 264 votes.

This will be Mr Bonzoh’s fourth time contesting for the parliamentary election after losing three contests against the incumbent NDC MP and Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah.

In an interview after his landslide victory, Mr Bonzoh expressed optimism about capturing the seat for the NPP on December 7.

“Looking at the records we have here and the leadership of our party, we believe we will capture the seat in 2024. Tomorrow we are starting the reconciliation; we will move to all the areas we didn’t do well,” he told Accra-based Citi News.

