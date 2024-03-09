A 54-year-old fisherman at Eikwe-Krisan in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region is on the run after allegedly defiling and impregnating a 14-year-old girl in the area.

The police in the district have therefore launched a manhunt for the suspect whose name was given as Ndede Kojo, and hails from Axim in the Nzema East Municipality.

According to information gathered, after the incident, the parents of the girl at Eikwe, in the district, confronted the fisherman, who admitted to the offence before running away.

According to sources, the fisherman was living in the same house with the victim and her parents. While the parents were away for a funeral, the suspect hatched the alleged diabolic plan to have sex with the girl.

The fisherman purportedly lured the teenager into his room and sexually abused her.

DAILY GUIDE reports that it was the headmistress of the victim’s school who later detected the pregnancy and subsequently informed the parents.

The father of the victim, Kwaku Annor, who confirmed the story, said, “We gave the fisherman a room in our house to enable him work since he is from a different community.”

“We travelled for a funeral and left our child in the care of a sibling and he decided to take advantage of the situation. Our daughter also could not tell us about the incident until her school’s headmistress later came to inform us about the pregnancy,” he revealed.

He said an official complaint has since been lodged with the police, who have launched a manhunt for the suspect.

The Ellembelle District Social Welfare Officer, Jonas Kabutey said the victim had been pregnant for five months, but because of her diminutive stature, her parents could not detect the pregnancy.

He said the suspect had threatened the victim not to reveal the sexual abuse to anyone, and that was why she could not inform the parents.

He revealed that the victim has been affected psychologically, and therefore unable to perform well in school.

He disclosed that his outfit was working on relocating the victim from the community to avoid stigmatisation.

He, therefore, pleaded with parents in the area to desist from settling such issues at home, whenever they occur, adding, “They should rather report them to the personnel of the law enforcement agency.”

