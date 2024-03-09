The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) has expressed profound sorrow over the passing of Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah, viewing it as a significant loss for both the business community and the nation as a whole.

Dr Kumah, aged 45, passed away on Thursday, March 7, following a brief illness.

In an interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio on Friday, March 8, the President of AGI, Dr. Humphrey Ayim-Darke, described Mr. Kumah as an invaluable asset.

Dr. Ayim-Darke emphasised that Dr Kumah had a promising political career ahead of him, making his untimely death a substantial setback.

He extended heartfelt condolences to the grieving family and friends, acknowledging the profound impact of Mr. Kumah’s loss on all who knew him.

“I really miss John, a tough negotiator when we go to negotiate on policy-related issues. But he had a good sense of humour, very affable, after our tough negotiation we could still celebrate and hug ourselves,” he said.

He added “We have really lost a gem and an affable gentleman who had a lot of prospects, working a lot from scratch to attain this height and just have his life cut short is unfortunate. Our deepest condolences to his family, kids and the entire fraternity of the NPP and may his soul rest in peace.”

Meanwhile, the mother of the late Deputy Finance Minister and Ejisu MP is calling for an autopsy to determine the cause of her son’s death.

Speculations of poisoning have circulated since the late legislator fell ill and passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Despite widespread allegations, no confirmation from experts, family members, or associates of the late MP has been provided.

In an emotional interview with JoyNews on March 8, the mother of the late MP, unable to contain her tears, expressed the immense pain the family is experiencing due to Dr. Kumah’s passing.

