Kwasi Owusu Twumasi, an aide to the late Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah, has neither confirmed nor denied reports that his boss was poisoned months ago.

Social media erupted with speculation that the Member of Parliament for Ejisu had been poisoned for political reasons.

According to reports, Mr. Kumah and other members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had been poisoned.

But Mr. Twumasi in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Friday could not fathom why anyone would take his life.

“Being with my late boss for some time now, I have not seen any signs of being poisoned” he said.

Mr. Twumasi said it is important that they wait an official report from the doctors on the cause of his death.

“Let’s allow the doctors to come out with their findings. If he was poisoned, we will know. Doctors will determine whether the late MP was killed by poison or died a natural death” he said.

He urged Ghanaians to give the family and authorities time to conduct their investigations.

“We have things to say, but we need to wait for the official medical findings” Mr. Twumasi stated.

Regarding allegations of seeking medical treatment in India, Mr. Twumasi clarified, “He did not go to India for medical treatment recently. He went on an official visit in 2018.”

John Kumah passed away at the age of 45, leaving behind a wife and six children.

