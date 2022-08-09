Nigeria-based Ghanaian actor, Enoch Darko, has recounted how he was poisoned on a set in Ghana.

Then a comedian who was still finding his feet in the movie industry, he revealed that he was still very young when the incident occured.

He suspects the perpetrator was a fellow colleague who was not happy with him for taking up a role he rejected.

According to him, the original actor suspended his role in the quest to demand higher wages, but naively as he was, he quickly accepted same role for an even lower rate.

Shooting about two scenes of the ‘high school series’, he said he fell ill on set and had to be rushed back home.

Enoch revealed he suffered severe pains and could not return to the set for the subsequent shoots.

Asked how sure he was that it was a poisoning incident, he responded that his guardian who rushed him to the hospital confirmed his claims.