Police at Amansie West district have arrested two suspects including a minor in connection with an alleged robbery and murder of a 16-year-old student in the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, Daniel Osei Mensah, a final year student Tweneboah Kuduah Senior High School (SHS) was allegedly stabbed by his attackers at Manso Odaho.

His body was found in a nearby bush in the area.

According to the police, the deceased, who operates a motorcycle business at Odaho during school holidays is suspected to have seen the assailants in a nearby bush before he was attacked.

He was reportedly stabbed in the lower abdomen and chest, and was later clubbed by his attackers.

The incident, which happened on Friday, August 5, has thrown the entire community into a state of shock.

Below is the full statement: