Nigerian comedian, Freedom Atsepoyi, famed Mr Jollof, has called out a lounge after he landed in a hospital following poisoning.

The comedian, in a video he made in a hospital bed, said he was served fake alcohol in the club, which he overdrunk.

Not only did it leave him seriously intoxicated, Mr Jollof said he suffered strange symptoms almost immediately and he was rushed to the hospital.

He revealed that the doctors said the poisoning has triggered his ulcer, leaving him hospitalised to manage his symptoms.

He has spent over N437,000, yet the symptoms still persist.

Based on his experience, Mr Jollof has pledged to expose all lounge owners who sell diluted alcohol and fake products.

