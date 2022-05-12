Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Marwako Fast Food Limited, Alhaji Marwan Mohammed Chaaban is traumatised following widespread reports of food poisoning on social media.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Marwako, Mohammed Lamptey, revealed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday.

He said his situation has worsened following closure of his restaurant by the Food and Drug Authority (FDA).

According to him, money the CEO has invested after reports of alleged food poisoning went viral has gone down the drain.

“We are all close to the CEO because it is not easy. He has been totally traumatised, psychologically and mentally. He has been through a lot already as far as this restaurant is concerned and now just imagine what is happening. He has lost the money he has invested. Its not easy” he said.

The eatery has been trending on social media after several customers reported cases of food poisoning.

The complaints were triggered by one Edward Elohim, who posted about his illness after eating at Marwako last Saturday.

Mr Lamptey said his outfit has apologise and have also paid the bills of customers who have been affected.

“Those who have been affected directly, indirectly, we are very sorry and we apologise to each and every one. We wish all our victims a speedy recovery. I can assure all of them that we are investigating the matter,” he added.