The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has closed down the East Legon branch of Marwako restaurant following reported cases of food poisoning.

The fast food eatery in Accra has been trending on Twitter after several users complained of getting food poisoning after eating there.

The Twitter tirade started after a user, Edward Elohim posted that the fast-food service had given him and several other people food poisoning.

His statement was rehashed by several other users who have also accused the fast-food service of putting them in a similar situation since the weekend.

Many have since been hospitalised with many of the alleged victims referencing the eatery’s East Legon branch as the possible source of their discomfort.

Marwako @Marwakofastfood gave me and many others in this hospital the worst food poisoning ever. — Edward Elohim (@deezydothis) May 11, 2022

In a tweet on Thursday, the FDA stated that, the move to close down the restaurant is to enable the Authority conduct investigations into the complaints from customers.

“The FDA has taken notice of complaints from the public about the suspected food poisoning at the East Legon Branch of Marwarko Restaurant. We have closed down the restaurant and together with other relevant agencies, started investigations”, the tweet said.

Below is FDA’s tweet: