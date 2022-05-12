A 40-year-old fetish priest, Kwasi Tandoh, has shot himself, his wife and son dead at Enyan Abowinum in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region.

The sad incident occurred at about 10:pm on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

The mother and son have been identified as 43-year-old Abena Tiwaah and 14-year-old Robert Tandoh.

Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei who followed the story reported that, the man had been threatening to kill his wife.

According to reports, the couple married for 18-years were having martial issues.

Their neighbour, Kwabena Mensah who spoke to Adom News said he heard the man arguing with his wife, and in the course of the argument, he heard gunshots.

When he rushed to the scene, he found the body of the woman in a pool of blood.

Mr. Mensah indicated that, the suspect still holding the gun warned them not to come close to him or face his wrath.

“We immediately called the police who were on time to surround the house but unfortunately, another shot was fired. We found the lifeless bodies in a pool of blood after the police forcibly broke the door,” he narrated.

The Ajumako District Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Stephen Tetteh also confirmed that, the suspect had on countless occasions threatened to kill his three other children.

However, he said the children are alive because they managed to escape.

Meanwhile, the deceased have been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital morgue.