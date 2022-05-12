Ghana defender Daniel Amartey believes Leicester City can turn King Power Stadium into a fortress and make their fans happy by winning their final Premier League home game of the season.

The central defender, who has been one of the Foxes’ most consistent players this season, has played a key part in Leicester moving to 10th position with two games still to go until the end of the season.

Leicester have been on the winning end of nine out of their 18 games in the Premier League so far this season and beat Norwich City with a 3-0 scoreline on Wednesday, May 11.

“King Power Stadium is our home, we want it to be our fortress,” the 27-year-old said as quoted by the club’s official website.

“It’s a nice stadium to play at and we always know the fans are with us. We can beat any team at home for these reasons. It is a special place.

“We are close to the end of the season now, so we only have two more home games to go.

“We want to get two wins so the fans can be happy ahead of the summer.”