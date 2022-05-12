Actress and influencer, Efia Odo is still hopeful of being Fenty Africa ambassador after if emerged that, Rihanna had already chosen local influencers for the cosmetic brand.

According to her, even though her dream of becoming an influencer for the international brand is shaky, she is still poised to win the contract.

Taking to Twitter to share the news with her followers, Efia Odo tweeted: Apparently Fenty already picked their influencers, but I’m still optimistic. This is just the beginning.

Some of her fans have urged her not to give up on her dream.

