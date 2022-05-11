Few moments after American business mogul and musician Rihanna posted that she is set to extend her business to Africa, actress and influencer, Efia Odo has taken to Twitter to react.

According to Efia Odo, she is dying to become a brand ambassador for the brand of the ‘Diamonds’ hitmaker.

The actress and model further shared photos of her popular bikini photo readying herself for the body and skin care company owned by the Barbadian singer and songwriter.

She wrote: Rihanna sign me upppp I’m ready to be your ambassador!!!! [SIC]

Check out the tweet below:

Rihanna sign me upppp I’m ready to be your ambassador!!!! https://t.co/KrWNPxAc4Z — EFIAODO (@Efiaodo1) May 10, 2022

MORE: