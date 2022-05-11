A Spain-based Ghanaian, Kwadwo Asuako has described his marriage to Spanish lady for about ten years as “time in jail”.

According to him, his wife is in control affairs in the home.

In an interview on SVTV Africa, Mr. Asuako said the duties and responsibilities of marrying a white woman differ from a black marriage.

“My wife does not cook for me. I cook myself, and she can’t cook our local foods. Once in a while, she cooks their food, and I eat some” he added.



As a black English teacher in Spain, Mr. Asuako said he has not suffered any racial attacks because Spanish people are “very open-minded and hospitable”.