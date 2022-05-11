Louisa Satekla, wife of dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has been spotted showing off her dance moves at her friend’s wedding.

The dental surgeon was seen in a blush pink corset gown with had off-shoulder sleeves.

The gown hugged her curves as she danced through the crowd with her paired partner.

ALSO READ:

Leading the bridal trail of her friend’s wedding, she danced with so much enthusiasm and energy. She was all smiles when the camera was capturing her dance moves.

The video was posted by Famebugs and Dr. Louisa reacted with three shy monkey emojis.