The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) has suspended its nationwide strike action.

All members are expected to resume work on Monday, May 16, 2022.

The industrial action was due to government’s non-payment of an agreed neutrality allowance for CLOGSAG members.

But Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG, Isaac Bampoe Addo said they have suspended the strike because government has heeded to their demands.

Speaking at the news conference in Accra Thursday, he said the Ministry of Finance has agreed to direct the Controller and Accountant General to effect payment of the allowance.

“The rationale to step down the industrial action was based on the fact that the demand for the Ministry of Finance to direct the Controller and Accountant General to effect payment of the agreed allowance has been met on May 11, 2022,” Mr. Bampoe Addo added.