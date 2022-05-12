A fulani herdsman is alleged to have killed his employer at Nsonyame at the Asante Akyem North district of the Ashanti region.

The deceased has been identified as 55-year-old Agya Hammer.

Assembly man for Ananekrom Electoral area, Peter Abaji confirmed the incident to Adom News.

He said the late Hammer engaged the suspect to take care of his cattle for him but noticed he has been stealing.

The Assembly man said, the deceased sacked the fulani herdsman after 15 cows reportedly went missing.

However, Mr. Abaji claimed the suspect feeling shortchanged, killed Agya Hammer and set his vehicle ablaze in retaliation.

The suspect is said to be on the run.

Meanwhile, the body of deceased has been deposited at the Agogo Presbyterian mortuary.