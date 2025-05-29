I will be ready for pre-season – Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Ghana forward Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has confirmed that he will be fit and ready to join Leicester City for their upcoming pre-season preparations.

The 20-year-old missed the latter part of the recently concluded Premier League season due to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury sustained during Ghana’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Angola in Luanda.

Speaking to Leicester City’s media team, Issahaku expressed confidence in his recovery progress.

“I have been working so hard. My rehab has been very good with the physios, the management, and the players. Everyone has been so supportive of me. I’ll be ready before pre-season,” he said.

“I can’t wait to be back on the field, running again, fighting for the badge as always,” he added.

The former Sporting CP winger had an impressive start to life in the Premier League, registering an assist against Tottenham Hotspur on the opening weekend. By the end of 2024, he was ranked among the league’s top five dribblers.

However, Issahaku and his Leicester City teammates will now turn their focus to the English Sky Bet Championship following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.