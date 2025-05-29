Otto Addo blames Nigeria’s experience for Unity Cup defeat

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has attributed his team’s 2-1 loss to Nigeria in the 2025 Unity Cup semifinal to the Super Eagles’ superior experience and composure.

The Black Stars were narrowly defeated at the Gtech Community Stadium on Wednesday night, with Nigeria booking their place in the final after a hard-fought encounter.

In his post-match comments, Addo acknowledged that Ghana improved after halftime but ultimately fell short against a more mature Nigerian side.

“We had problems getting into the duels to press well and defend well,” Addo said. “I think Nigeria had a more mature team that could adapt faster.”

Despite the defeat, the Ghanaian coach saw positives in the performance of some younger players, praising their efforts and development.

“The young players did really well,” he said. “They are still learning, trying to improve. We’ve gotten a whole lot of answers from our coaching staff.”

With Nigeria advancing to face Jamaica, who defeated Trinidad and Tobago 3-2 in the first semifinal, Ghana will now focus on the third-place playoff against Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday, May 31.