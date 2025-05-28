Asante Kotoko: IMC to retain Karim Zito as Head coach

The Asante Kotoko Interim Management Committee (IMC) has decided to retain Karim Zito as the club’s substantive head coach following an impressive stint in charge.

Zito, a former Black Satellites coach, was initially appointed on an interim basis midway through the second half of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season, replacing Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, who was dismissed after a series of poor performances.

Since taking over, the ex-Dreams FC boss has revitalised the Porcupine Warriors. Under his guidance, Kotoko have reached the final of the MTN FA Cup and remain in contention for the Premier League title with just two matches left in the campaign. Notably, the team is yet to suffer a defeat under his watch.

Impressed by his performance, the IMC, chaired by Nana Apinkrah Akwasi Awuah, has opted to retain Zito beyond this season, hoping his leadership will usher in a new era of success.

If Kotoko secure either the league title or the FA Cup, they will qualify for next season’s CAF Champions League or Confederation Cup. Zito’s continental experience—having previously guided Dreams FC to the semifinals of the Confederation Cup in their debut campaign—will be pivotal to the club’s ambitions in Africa.

Zito’s immediate task is to extend his unbeaten run when Asante Kotoko face Medeama SC on Matchday 33 at the Baba Yara Stadium this Sunday.