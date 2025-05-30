Knicks beat Pacers to keep NBA Finals hopes alive

Jalen Brunson scored 32 points as the New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers to keep alive their hopes of reaching the NBA Finals.

Indiana remain one win from clinching the Eastern Conference finals but the Knicks claimed a 111-94 home win to cut their deficit to 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

Karl-Anthony Towns played through a knee injury to record 24 points and 13 rebounds as the third-seeded Knicks led throughout.

“I looked at the game and it was ‘game five, do or die’,” Towns said. “That was pretty much all I needed to see.”

Bennedict Mathurin registered 23 points and nine rebounds off the bench for the fourth-seeded Pacers, who host game six on Saturday (01:00 BST, Sunday).

We have no room for error,” Towns added. “Our backs are against the wall and every game is do or die. If we don’t bring that energy or execution, our season will be over.”

Towns had 17 points and 10 rebounds in the first half as New York led 56-45 at half-time, before pushing their advantage to 90-73 heading into the final quarter.

Indiana crept to within 12 points with just over eight minutes remaining, but Josh Hart answered with consecutive baskets and Mikal Bridges hit a jumper to make it an 18-point margin.

Indiana star Tyrese Haliburton had 30 points and 15 assists in game four but was kept to eight points on Thursday, with six assists.

“Rough night for me,” said the 25-year-old point guard. “I’ve got to be better setting the tone and getting downhill. I feel I didn’t do a great job of that.

“They picked up the pressure a little bit and applied more as the game went on. Put it on me, I’ve got to be better in game six.”