Otto Addo slams Black Stars’ first-half display in Unity Cup loss to Nigeria

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has voiced his frustration over his team’s lacklustre first-half performance in their 2025 Unity Cup opener against Nigeria.

Ghana fell behind early, conceding two goals within the first 20 minutes at the Gtech Community Stadium on Wednesday night.

Although Brandon Thomas-Asante pulled one back for the Black Stars, it wasn’t enough to prevent a 2-1 defeat.

“[First half], we were not in it,” Otto Addo said at the post-match press conference.

“The goals [conceded] were too easy. We were not compact enough in defense and did not stop the cross. I think we slipped also in the middle; it should not happen.”

Addo also acknowledged Nigeria’s dominance in the early stages, saying, “Nigeria was more aggressive, won a lot of duels, created chances, and we were not really there; this was really disappointing.”

Ghana will now face Trinidad and Tobago in the third-place playoff on Saturday, May 31, while Nigeria will compete against Jamaica in the final of the four-nation tournament.