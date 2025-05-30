Prof. Akua Opokua Britwum chairs National Media Commission

She will serve a three-year term and become the first-ever female chairperson of the NMC since its establishment in 1993.

Justice Noble Jerome Nkrumah of the Court of Appeal administered the oath of allegiance and the Official Oath to the 18-member commission at the Supreme Court in Accra on Wednesday.

Prof. Biritwum and Richard Mawuli Quashigah are the two representatives of the Office of the President on the NMC.

Other members of the commission are sports journalist and lawyer, Eva Okyere, who is representing the Ghana Bar Association; Ernest Owusu Addo – Publishers and Owners of Private Press; Anthony Obeng Afrane, representing the Ghana Association of Writers and the Ghana Library Association; Rev. Ruby Amable – the Christian Group, comprising the National Catholic Secretariat, the Christian Council and the Ghana Pentecostal Council, and Hajj Muhammad Amir Kpakpo Addo, representing the Federation of Muslim Councils and Ahmadiyya Mission.

Others include; Professor Isaac Abeku Blankson (training institutions of journalists and communicators); Esther Amba Numaba Cobbah (Ghana Advertising Association and the Institute of Public Relations of Ghana); Rev. Isaac Owusu (Ghana National Association of Teachers), and Kobby Asmah and Kofi Yeboah, both representing the Ghana Journalists Association.