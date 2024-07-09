Unidentified individuals have set fire to the house of Osman Majeed, a fetish priest accused of fatally shooting three people at Barniekrom in the Ahafo Ano South West District of the Ashanti Region.

On Tuesday, July 2, 2024, Majeed allegedly shot and killed three individuals whom he claimed were attacking him. Following the incident, he went into hiding.

In what appears to be a retaliatory act, unknown persons have torched Majeed’s house.

The Assemblyman for the Barniekrom electoral area, Kingsley Asare, confirmed the incident to Adom News.

He noted that, although calm has been restored, they are urging the Police to be in town to protect lives sand property.

“The chief informed me that information reaching him indicates that the residence of Komfo Osman has been burnt. That was yesterday in the morning. So I did organise my unit committee members to go to the place to confirm the incident.

“So upon getting there, we saw one of the buildings belonging to Osman burnt. Yes, we have officially reported the incident to the Police. Though the community is calm, I still believe the security services will have to monitor the situation at Barniekrom,” he told Channel One News.

Meanwhile, the Police have arrested an individual believed to be a friend of the suspect.

