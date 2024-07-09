The owner of Nsoatreman FC, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, has pledged his support to new head coach Yaw Preko.

The former Ghana international was unveiled as the coach for the side on Monday, July 8 in Nsoatre.

Preko, a former coach at Medeama SC and Great Olympics, steps in to replace Maxwell Konadu, who left for a three-year stint with South African second-tier side, Black Leopards.

Addressing the gathering at Preko’s unveiling, Baffour-Awuah emphasized the community’s immense passion for football and urged Preko to foster a culture of winning both at home and on the road.

“Coach (Yaw Preko), on your part, Nsuatre is a small community but our passion for the game is huge. Our people want you to have a winning mentality, winning away and at home,” he said.

“This is what we want from you. I am there to support you. Whenever there is a challenge, let me and my board know. We wish you all the best. We want to make an impact in Africa and thank you for accepting to work with us,” he added.

Under Yaw Preko’s leadership, Nsoatreman FC will embark on their debut campaign in the 2024/25 CAF Confederation Cup, having clinched the Ghana FA Cup by defeating regional rivals Bofoakwa Tano.