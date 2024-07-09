The New Artiste of the Year at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards, King Paluta, is set to perform at the Ghana Party in the Park on Saturday, July 13th, 2024, at Oak Hill Park in London.

Since 2022, Charterhouse, the organizers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), and Akwaaba UK, the organizers of the Ghana Party in the Park, have collaborated to provide winners of the Best New Artiste category a performance slot at this annual event in London.

This year, Akwaaba UK has extended this opportunity to Olive the Boy, a strong contender for the Best New Artiste title at the 25th TGMAs, to join King Paluta on stage.

They will perform alongside artistes such as KiDi, Wendy Shay, and Tulenkey.

The event, attracting attendees from around the world, offers a platform for artists to gain international recognition.

The Head of Communications and Public Events for Charterhouse, Robert Klah, said, “the UK is the 3rd largest music market in the world, after USA and Japan, so we are keen on getting our Best New Artistes on the stage of the Ghana Party in Park. Since our agreement in 2022, we have had different challenges in making joint goal a reality.

“But this year, the goal has not just been achieved, it’s been exceeded. We don’t just have King Paluta performing on that stage; Olive the Boy, a Best New Artiste nominee has also been billed to perform to a diverse audience of approximately 10,000. I couldn’t be happier. Kudos to Dennis Tawiah and team Akwaaba UK. We look forward for more of such partnerships,” he added.

