Central University has announced the historic appointment of Mrs. Lilly Martina Nutakor as the new Registrar, effective July 2024.

Mrs. Nutakor becomes the first alumna to hold this prestigious position, marking a significant milestone in the university’s history.

The announcement was made in a press statement issued by the University.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of Mrs. Lilly Martina Nutakor as the Registrar of Central University, effective July 2024. This appointment marks a significant milestone in the university’s history, as Mrs. Nutakor becomes the first alumna to hold this esteemed position,” Central University added in the statement.

With a career spanning over two decades, Mrs. Nutakor brings a wealth of experience and dedication to her new role.

For 19 years, she has been a cornerstone of Central University’s Finance Directorate, where her exceptional leadership and financial acumen have been crucial in shaping the university’s financial strategy and promoting its growth.

Her tenure as Director of Finance, a role she executed with distinction, stands as a testament to her expertise and commitment.

A distinguished alumna of Central University, Mrs. Nutakor earned both her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from the institution. Her strong academic background, coupled with her extensive professional experience, uniquely positions her to lead the university’s administrative functions.

Mrs. Nutakor’s appointment underscores her outstanding leadership qualities, strategic vision, and dedication to excellence.

As Registrar, she will play a pivotal role in influencing the academic and administrative future of the university, driving initiatives that will benefit the entire university community.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Mrs. Nutakor is a devoted wife and mother of two. Her entrepreneurial spirit has also led her to establish several successful ventures, demonstrating her business acumen and versatility.

“We warmly welcome Mrs. Nutakor to her new role and look forward to her visionary leadership, guidance, and contributions to Central University’s continued growth and success,” the university added.

ALSO READ: