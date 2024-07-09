Ghanaian music icon, Okyeame Kwame’s song ‘No Competition’ featuring Kuami Eugene has become a subject of academic study at the University of Media Arts and Communication-Institute of Journalism (UniMAC-IJ).

As part of the African Anthropology course, lecturer Daniel Obeng Acquah incorporated the song and its music video to examine the integration of African cultural elements in contemporary media.

The lecture, titled “Exploring African Culture Through Music,” highlighted the significance of ‘No Competition’ in portraying Ghanaian traditions and identity.

Okyeame Kwame provided an analysis of the cultural motifs embedded in the song and video, underscoring their educational value.

“Using art as a medium for cultural expression allows us to preserve and celebrate our heritage,” he explained to the students.

Students at UniMAC-IJ explored the song’s vibrant depiction of African themes, discussing its potential as a cultural teaching tool.

Sandra, a student in the course, noted, “Studying ‘No Competition’ in an academic setting opened my eyes to the depth of cultural storytelling in music. It’s fascinating how Okyeame Kwame integrates traditional elements into his art.”

Prince, another student, reflected on the educational impact of the session. “Analyzing the cultural references in Okyeame Kwame’s work made me appreciate how music can be a powerful medium for cultural education,” he remarked. “It’s inspiring to see our own heritage represented so thoughtfully in contemporary music.”

Daniel Obeng Acquah, a lecturer at the Department of Integrated Social Sciences (Introduction to Africa and World development) emphasised the importance of incorporating modern cultural works into academic studies to engage students and enrich their understanding of African heritage.

He stated, “Integrating Okyeame Kwame’s ‘No Competition’ into our curriculum bridges the gap between traditional studies and modern media, offering students a practical example of cultural representation in today’s world.”

Dr. Daniel Odoom, Dean of the Faculty of Integrated Social Sciences, praised the initiative, highlighting the relevance of studying contemporary cultural artifacts in academia.

“Okyeame Kwame’s work provides valuable insights into the ways modern music can reflect and promote African culture,” Dr. Odoom remarked.

ALSO READ:

Watch the video below: