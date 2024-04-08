Ghanaian musician and advocate, Okyeame Kwame, has taken a bold stance in support of animal rights, emphasizing the importance of compassion towards sentient beings.

In an interview on Adom FM’s Work and Happiness show, Okyeame Kwame in a passionate manner said animals, like humans, possess feelings and desires, and therefore should not be subjected to harm or exploitation.

“I have started advocating for animals. No animal wants to be killed. Why would they struggle with humans before they are killed? Every sentient being wants to live and see their generations grow,” Okyeame Kwame told the host CJ.

Citing personal conviction and empathy towards animals, Okyeame Kwame acknowledges the inherent pain and suffering inflicted upon animals in slaughterhouses.

Reflecting on his own dietary choices, Okyeame Kwame reveals his transition towards a plant-based diet, opting for alternative sources of protein over animal-derived products.

According to him, he abstains from consuming eggs, recognizing their potential to develop into chicks, and encourages others to reconsider their dietary habits.

“I have chewed meat for 44 years, so why would I enforce it onto others? I will keep telling my children about the sensitivity I am talking about, and if they still choose to consume meat, I don’t mind. I cannot force them,” Okyeame Kwame affirms.

