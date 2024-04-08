Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame has addressed rumors circulating about the age of renowned radio presenter Andy Dosty, setting the record straight on the matter.

Okyeame Kwame, known for his candidness, revealed that he is actually older than Andy Dosty and has known him since childhood, in a recent interview on Adom FM’s “Work and Happiness” show.

Recounting their shared history, Okyeame Kwame mentioned that their mothers were both teachers and good friends, with Andy Dosty’s mother serving as the head teacher while his own mother worked under her.

Growing up in Ashtown, Kumasi, their houses were situated close to each other, fostering a long-standing friendship between the two.

“Andy Dosty is not 60 years old,” clarified Okyeame Kwame, dispelling the rumors.

“I am 48 years old myself, and I have known Andy since we were children. We grew up together, and I can confirm that he is younger than me.”

Contrary to the speculations circulating on social media, Okyeame Kwame emphasized that Dosty’s early entrance into showbiz was a contributing factor to the misconception.

“Andy began pursuing his music career at a young age, which may have led some to believe he is older than he actually is,” explained Okyeame Kwame.

MORE: