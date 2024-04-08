Actor-turned-politician, John Dumelo has revealed three key reasons behind his loss in the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary elections in 2020.

During an interview with Bola Ray, Dumelo cited several factors that contributed to his defeat, highlighting significant setbacks encountered during the campaign.

One crucial factor, according to Dumelo, was the absence of students from tertiary institutions within the constituency during the election period.

This absence, he explained, adversely affected his vote count, as he believed he could have garnered more support if students had been present on campus.

Another setback Dumelo acknowledged was the insufficient attention given to door-to-door campaigning by his team.

He admitted that while they engaged in door-to-door activities, they did not cover all areas adequately, hindering their ability to reach a significant portion of constituents and solicit their backing.

The actor also acknowledged unspecified mishaps that occurred during the election period, which contributed to his loss. While he did not elaborate on these incidents, he emphasized the importance of learning from past mistakes.

Looking ahead to the 2024 parliamentary elections, Mr Dumelo expressed confidence in his ability to secure victory, noting that he had learned valuable lessons from his previous campaign. He emphasized the need to work smartly, leveraging the strengths and weaknesses of opponents to his advantage.

As he prepares to contest against the incumbent, Lydia Alhassan of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dumelo assured that he and his team have thoroughly assessed their past performance, identified areas for improvement, and are determined to mount a stronger campaign in the upcoming elections.

With a strategic approach and a renewed focus on addressing previous shortcomings, Dumelo aims to reclaim the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat in 2024.

